Overview

Dr. Orlando Fuschetto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fuschetto works at Brooklyn Premier Cardiology PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.