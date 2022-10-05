Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galindez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD
Overview of Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD
Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.
Dr. Galindez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Galindez's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Care and Surgery Associates, Inc.777 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 835-7588
-
2
Orlando Galindez MD PA401 SW 27th Ave Fl 3, Miami, FL 33135 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galindez?
He removed my cataracts and put in special lense. I now have 20/20 in each eye. He is the BEST.
About Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649267592
Education & Certifications
- La State University
- University Mo Kansas City Eye Fdn
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galindez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galindez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galindez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galindez works at
Dr. Galindez has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Drusen and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galindez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Galindez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galindez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galindez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galindez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.