Overview of Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD

Dr. Orlando Galindez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Galindez works at Vision Care and Surgery Associates, Inc. in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Drusen and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.