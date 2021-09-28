See All Other Doctors in Elkhart, IN
Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.8 (126)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD

Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Sturgis Hospital and Unity Physicians Hospital.

Dr. Landrum works at Cutting Edge Integrative Pain Centers in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Bremen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landrum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cutting Edge Integrative Pain Centers
    3060 Windsor Ct, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 249-4839
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cutting Edge Integrative Pain Centers
    1020 High Rd, Bremen, IN 46506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 249-4812
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of Bremen
  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
  • Sturgis Hospital
  • Unity Physicians Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Cartilage Regeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Cartilage Regeneration

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Cartilage Regeneration
Chronic Neck Pain
Coolief Cooled Radiofrequency Treatment
Degenerative Disc Disease
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epidural Injection
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fibromyalgia
Guided Tissue Regeneration
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Disorders
Kyphoplasty
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Neurofeedback
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rhizotomy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stellate Ganglion Block
Stem Cell Therapy
Steroid Injection
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Health Network
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 28, 2021
    He was very easy to understand.
    Amelia N. — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932159910
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell MC/New York Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landrum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Landrum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landrum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

