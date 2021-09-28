Overview of Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD

Dr. Orlando Landrum, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Sturgis Hospital and Unity Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Landrum works at Cutting Edge Integrative Pain Centers in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Bremen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.