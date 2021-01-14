Dr. Orlando Mieles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mieles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Mieles, MD
Overview
Dr. Orlando Mieles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Santurce Medical Center LLC500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 305, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 651-0005Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mieles was very professional ,and right to the point.He checked everything that had to be check ,I've. been to many Doctors ,Dr Mieles was the only one that covered every aspect of the check up,5 stars.
About Dr. Orlando Mieles, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1700149143
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mieles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mieles accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mieles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mieles speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mieles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mieles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mieles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mieles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.