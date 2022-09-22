Overview of Dr. Orlando Nunez, MD

Dr. Orlando Nunez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID.



Dr. Nunez works at Coeur D Alene Foot & Ankle Clin in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.