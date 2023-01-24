- FindCare
Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Nashville3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 680, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2316Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 309, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-5782Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Really listens & thorough. I'm overall satisfied and would recommend to anyone with sleep problems. The staff is excellent as is his nurse. I thank my good luck that Dr Nordquist referred Dr Rodrequez to me.. Great care all aspects, trust me on this.
About Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336147685
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch
- Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
- Santo Tomas University Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.