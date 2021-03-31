Overview of Dr. Orlando Santandreu, MD

Dr. Orlando Santandreu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Santandreu works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Justice Avenue in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.