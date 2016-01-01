Dr. Orlando Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orlando Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their fellowship with LSU Affil Hosp
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Hialeah4791 W 4TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 825-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Orlando Torres, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1760562094
Education & Certifications
- LSU Affil Hosp
- Tulane U Affil Hosp
- Mountainside Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
