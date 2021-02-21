See All Podiatrists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (9)
Map Pin Small Arcadia, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM

Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Zorrilla works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Arcadia, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zorrilla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Medical Grp
    450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 462-1884
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    San Gabriel Foot & Ankle Clinic
    323 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 282-3157

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 21, 2021
    I have years of visits with Dr Zorilla. This top Doc is above all the rest. He is knowledgeable, concise, helpful and explanatory with all of my visits. I walk out of the office with all my concerns answered and covered. I myself, family and friends are completely satisfied with his services. Thank you Dr Zorilla!
    Susan Manley — Feb 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM
    About Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821076670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorrilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zorrilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zorrilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zorrilla has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zorrilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorrilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorrilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorrilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorrilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

