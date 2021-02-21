Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorrilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM
Overview of Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM
Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Zorrilla works at
Dr. Zorrilla's Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
San Gabriel Foot & Ankle Clinic323 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 282-3157
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zorrilla?
I have years of visits with Dr Zorilla. This top Doc is above all the rest. He is knowledgeable, concise, helpful and explanatory with all of my visits. I walk out of the office with all my concerns answered and covered. I myself, family and friends are completely satisfied with his services. Thank you Dr Zorilla!
About Dr. Orlando Zorrilla, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1821076670
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zorrilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zorrilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zorrilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zorrilla works at
Dr. Zorrilla has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zorrilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zorrilla speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorrilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorrilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorrilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorrilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.