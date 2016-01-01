See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Orlantino Dyoco, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Orlantino Dyoco, MD

Dr. Orlantino Dyoco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Dyoco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3006 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93703 (559) 243-0418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Orlantino Dyoco, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063591469
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dyoco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyoco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dyoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyoco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyoco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyoco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyoco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

