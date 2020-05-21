See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Orli Etingin, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Orli Etingin, MD

Dr. Orli Etingin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Etingin works at Iris Cantor Women's Health Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Etingin's Office Locations

    Iris Cantor Women's Health Center
    425 E. 61st St., New York, NY 10065

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Diarrhea
    Aetna
    CoreSource
    Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 21, 2020
    Dr. Etingin has been my primary care doctor for 5 years and my hematologist for 11 years. She is thoughtful, kind and thorough. I recommend her without reservation.
    — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Orli Etingin, MD

    Hematology & Oncology
    English
    1154418234
    Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orli Etingin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Etingin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etingin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Etingin works at Iris Cantor Women's Health Center in New York, NY.

    Dr. Etingin has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Diarrhea, and more.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Etingin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etingin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etingin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

