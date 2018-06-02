Overview of Dr. Orreth Case, MD

Dr. Orreth Case, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Case works at Atlanta General Surgery Assocs in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.