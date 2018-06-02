See All General Surgeons in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Orreth Case, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (14)
Map Pin Small Alpharetta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Orreth Case, MD

Dr. Orreth Case, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Case works at Atlanta General Surgery Assocs in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Case's Office Locations

    Casey Family Chiropractic PC
    5755 N Point Pkwy Ste 98, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-0644
    Northside Hospital-forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-0644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominoplasty
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Ileus
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Jun 02, 2018
    Had colon surgery. He was thorough, knowledgeable, careful, and attentive. He did a great job.
    — Jun 02, 2018
    About Dr. Orreth Case, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1699780569
    Education & Certifications

    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orreth Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Case has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Case has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Case on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

