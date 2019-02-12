Dr. Devinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orrin Devinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Orrin Devinsky, MD
Dr. Orrin Devinsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
Dr. Devinsky's Office Locations
NYU Langone Comprehensive Epilepsy Center223 E 34th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 558-0803
Institute of Neurology & Neurosurgy200 S Orange Ave Ste 165, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
There is no better doctor than Dr. Devinsky. He is the most kind, compassionate, caring and knowledgeable man. If there was a way to clone him it should be done. He better never retire because I will not take my son to see any other neurologist. I can not say enough good things about him as a doctor and a person. He has not lost his human side. A truly wonderful person.
About Dr. Orrin Devinsky, MD
- Neurology
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital (Cornell Campus)
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
- Neurology
Dr. Devinsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devinsky has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devinsky speaks French and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Devinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.