Dr. Orrin Franko, MD
Overview of Dr. Orrin Franko, MD
Dr. Orrin Franko, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.
Dr. Franko's Office Locations
Ak Surgery Center LLC13690 E 14th St Ste 200, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 297-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Franko to any friend, family member, and/or colleague. I had trauma to my nail, and Dr. Franko was able to get me in right away and performed a procedure to get the nail back into place. He was incredibly professional and let me know what he was doing and what to expect before, during, and after the procedure.
About Dr. Orrin Franko, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164650487
Education & Certifications
- Mary S. Stern Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
- University Of California, San Diego-Medical Center
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- UC San Diego
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franko has seen patients for Broken Arm, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Franko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.