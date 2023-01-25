See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Marietta, GA
Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (125)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD

Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Swayze works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swayze's Office Locations

    Marietta Office
    300 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-5717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I’m getting older and presented with multiple issues. Dr Swayze listened patiently and was able to begin treatment for two of my ailments right there in the office! I left with a game plan and next steps for each complaint. Highly recommend!
    Wendell Etheridge — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588667521
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Mississippi
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swayze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swayze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swayze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swayze works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Swayze’s profile.

    Dr. Swayze has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swayze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Swayze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swayze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swayze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swayze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

