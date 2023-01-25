Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swayze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD
Overview of Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD
Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Swayze's Office Locations
Marietta Office300 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-5717
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m getting older and presented with multiple issues. Dr Swayze listened patiently and was able to begin treatment for two of my ailments right there in the office! I left with a game plan and next steps for each complaint. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swayze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swayze accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swayze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Swayze has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swayze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Swayze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swayze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swayze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swayze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.