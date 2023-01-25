Overview of Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD

Dr. Orrin Swayze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Swayze works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.