Dr. Orrin Sherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.