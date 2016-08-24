See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Orrin Sherman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
45 years of experience

Dr. Orrin Sherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sherman works at Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sherman's Office Locations

    Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health
    555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 (646) 754-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Madison Avenue Orthopedic Associates
    145 E 32nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 (212) 427-3986
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 24, 2016
    After a long time of having pain and swelling in my knee and not being taken seriously I went to Dr Sherman and he basically found the problem on my first visit, after X-rays he sent me for a Ct-scan the same day and then an MRI the following week, I needed surgery and within 2 weeks of seeing him I was in surgery! I now have less pain than before the surgery and it's only 6 days after!! He's amazing and he's very nice and listens, his staff could be friendlier but they really get the job done!
    Dr. Orrin Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sherman works at Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health in New York, NY.

    Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain, and more.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

