Overview of Dr. Orrin Troum, MD

Dr. Orrin Troum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Troum works at Orrin M. Troum and Medical As. in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.