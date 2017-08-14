See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rowlett, TX
Dr. Orsel McGhee III, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (15)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Orsel McGhee III, MD

Dr. Orsel McGhee III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. McGhee III works at EmCare in Rowlett, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGhee III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe
    6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 412-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 14, 2017
    He was always up front a loving person. I could talk to him about anything. Kept me and mom on point. We had our good and bad days and he would always be that shoulder we needed. He delivered both my son's and I wanna say thank you and we love you.
    Aug 14, 2017
    About Dr. Orsel McGhee III, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265482699
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGhee III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGhee III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. McGhee III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGhee III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGhee III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGhee III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

