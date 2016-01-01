See All Cardiologists in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Orson Go, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Orson Go, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York

Dr. Go works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Norton, VA, Abingdon, VA, Auburn, CA and Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holston Valley Medical Center
    130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-5000
    Monday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Sunday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-5000
  3. 3
    Wellmont Cva Heart Institute in Norton
    615 Commonwealth Dr, Norton, VA 24273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 679-0252
  4. 4
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 739-0067
  5. 5
    Roseville Cardiology
    11971 Heritage Oak Pl Ste 7/8, Auburn, CA 95603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 782-2146
  6. 6
    Roseville
    2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 175, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 782-2146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Orson Go, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1811142169
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York
    Internship
    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orson Go, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Go is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Go has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Go on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Go has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Go.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Go, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Go appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

