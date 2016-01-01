Dr. Orson Go, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Go is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orson Go, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orson Go, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York
Dr. Go works at
Locations
-
1
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000Monday9:30am - 3:30pmTuesday9:30am - 3:30pmWednesday9:30am - 3:30pmThursday9:30am - 3:30pmFriday9:30am - 3:30pmSaturday9:30am - 3:30pmSunday9:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
-
3
Wellmont Cva Heart Institute in Norton615 Commonwealth Dr, Norton, VA 24273 Directions (276) 679-0252
-
4
Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 739-0067
-
5
Roseville Cardiology11971 Heritage Oak Pl Ste 7/8, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (916) 782-2146
-
6
Roseville2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 175, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-2146
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Go?
About Dr. Orson Go, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Tagalog
- 1811142169
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Go accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Go works at
Dr. Go has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Go on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Go speaks Tagalog.
Dr. Go has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Go.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Go, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Go appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.