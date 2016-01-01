Dr. Cabatu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orsuville Cabatu, MD
Overview of Dr. Orsuville Cabatu, MD
Dr. Orsuville Cabatu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Cabatu's Office Locations
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Svcs. of Ny PC1418 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 566-4202
- 2 5822 Broadway Ste A, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 549-0998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Orsuville Cabatu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447398508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Cabatu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabatu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabatu speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabatu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabatu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabatu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabatu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.