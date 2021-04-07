Overview of Dr. Orville McLenan, MD

Dr. Orville McLenan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. McLenan works at Ketamine Wellness Medical Practice, Garden City, NY in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.