Overview of Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD

Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL.



Dr. Chitwood III works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.