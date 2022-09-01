See All Hand Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD

Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. 

Dr. Chitwood III works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chitwood III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Bone and Joint Specialists
    1500 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southern Bone and Joint Specialists
    345 HEALTHWEST DR, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital
  • Northwest Florida Community Hospital
  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr Chitwood has always over the years of treating me showed nothing but respect and concern for me not only as an individual but as his patient. Easy to talk to and comfortable with my surroundings. A true professional and friend. I highly recommend for your treatments.
    Christopher Mahan — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275534661
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orvis Chitwood III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitwood III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chitwood III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chitwood III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chitwood III works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Chitwood III’s profile.

    Dr. Chitwood III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitwood III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitwood III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitwood III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitwood III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitwood III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

