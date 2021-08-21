Overview of Dr. Osaama Khan, MD

Dr. Osaama Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Manitoba University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Warrenville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.