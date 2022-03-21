Dr. Osama Al-Omar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Omar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osama Al-Omar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
WVU Medicine1 Medical Center Dr Fl 2, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4890
W Virginia Univ Hosp Uro Sgy1 Med Ctr Dr Ste 6300, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 293-2706
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Al-Omar is Outstanding! My 7 year old son is a patient of his we are grateful for his service, expertise and good nature he did a wonderful job on both procedures explained everything throughly and gained the trust of my 7 years old making the experience go so much better than anticipated.
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Al-Omar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Omar speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Omar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Omar.
