Dr. Ayad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osama Ayad, MD
Overview of Dr. Osama Ayad, MD
Dr. Osama Ayad, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ayad's Office Locations
- 1 800 MacArthur Blvd Ste 7, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1096
-
2
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 757-6007
-
3
Horizon Medical LLC370 E 84th Dr Ste 200, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 836-1096
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayad?
About Dr. Osama Ayad, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1427162288
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayad has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.