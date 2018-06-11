Dr. Hindash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osama Hindash, MD
Overview of Dr. Osama Hindash, MD
Dr. Osama Hindash, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Hindash works at
Dr. Hindash's Office Locations
Out Patient Clinic801 Macy Dr, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hindash is very medically inclined and speaks to you as a doctor with a lot of compassion and respect. I have never felt rushed in his office. And, the office staff is very nice and responsive.
About Dr. Osama Hindash, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093873432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hindash accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hindash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hindash speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hindash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hindash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hindash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hindash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.