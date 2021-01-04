Overview of Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD

Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hlalah works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.