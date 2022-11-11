Overview of Dr. Osama Kashlan, MD

Dr. Osama Kashlan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Kashlan works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.