Overview

Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Medical University of the Americas, Saint James Windward Parish, St Kitts, & Nevis and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Harper University Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Qaqi works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.