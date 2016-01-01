See All Cardiologists in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Medical University of the Americas, Saint James Windward Parish, St Kitts, & Nevis and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Harper University Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Qaqi works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sterling Heights
    37771 Schoenherr Rd Ste 101, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 698-1200
  2. 2
    Commerce Cardiology Associates
    1 William Carls Dr # 100, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 937-4764
  3. 3
    DMC Heart and Vascular
    311 Mack Ave Ste 64100, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 832-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Harper University Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Limb Ischemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508094210
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of the Americas, Saint James Windward Parish, St Kitts, & Nevis
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qaqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qaqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qaqi has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qaqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Qaqi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qaqi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qaqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qaqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

