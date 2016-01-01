Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qaqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Medical University of the Americas, Saint James Windward Parish, St Kitts, & Nevis and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Harper University Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Sterling Heights37771 Schoenherr Rd Ste 101, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 698-1200
Commerce Cardiology Associates1 William Carls Dr # 100, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-4764
DMC Heart and Vascular311 Mack Ave Ste 64100, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Osama Qaqi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1508094210
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Medical University of the Americas, Saint James Windward Parish, St Kitts, & Nevis
- University of Arizona
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
