Dr. Osamu Fukuyama, MD
Overview
Dr. Osamu Fukuyama, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Locations
Osamu Fukuyama M.d. Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 504, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 538-1125
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Osamu Fukuyama, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104978154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
