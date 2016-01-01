Dr. Osamu Matsutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osamu Matsutani, MD
Overview of Dr. Osamu Matsutani, MD
Dr. Osamu Matsutani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Matsutani works at
Dr. Matsutani's Office Locations
Providence Alaska Medical Center3200 Providence Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 212-3040
Mat-su Health Services Inc1363 W Spruce Ave, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 376-2411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Osamu Matsutani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1134148828
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
