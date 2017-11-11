Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD
Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA.
Dr. D'Souza works at
Dr. D'Souza's Office Locations
St. Jude's Internal Medicine LLC1198 Buckhead Xing Ste C, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 324-7406
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. D'Souza years ago when I lived in GA. When I recently moved back to GA and I was delighted to find that he was on my medical,plan. He cares for the health of his patients and does everything he can to make sure that they get the right care at the right time. He listens to my concerns and provides me with sound medical advice. I wouldn't trust my health to anyone else.
About Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1437148657
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Souza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. D'Souza works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.