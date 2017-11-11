See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD

Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. 

Dr. D'Souza works at St Judes Internal Medicine in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Souza's Office Locations

    St. Jude's Internal Medicine LLC
    1198 Buckhead Xing Ste C, Woodstock, GA 30189 (678) 324-7406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 11, 2017
    I went to Dr. D'Souza years ago when I lived in GA. When I recently moved back to GA and I was delighted to find that he was on my medical,plan. He cares for the health of his patients and does everything he can to make sure that they get the right care at the right time. He listens to my concerns and provides me with sound medical advice. I wouldn't trust my health to anyone else.
    Suzanna in Roswell, GA — Nov 11, 2017
    About Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1437148657
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osborne D'Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Souza works at St Judes Internal Medicine in Woodstock, GA. View the full address on Dr. D'Souza’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

