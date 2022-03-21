See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Inglewood, CA
Dr. Osbourne Blake, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Osbourne Blake, MD

Dr. Osbourne Blake, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Blake works at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy in Inglewood, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blake's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy
    110 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 4 ratings
    Leave a review

    Mar 21, 2022
    Dr Blake is pleasant, caring and concerned about my health. I don’t feel rushed. He listens to my reason for the appointment & determines a plan of care based on my symptoms. Best MD in the world.
    Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Osbourne Blake, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760559645
    Education & Certifications

    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
