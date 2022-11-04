Overview of Dr. Oscar Aguero, MD

Dr. Oscar Aguero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Aguero works at Valdosta Orthopedic Associates in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.