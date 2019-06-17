Overview of Dr. Oscar Aguilar, MD

Dr. Oscar Aguilar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tecnologico De Monterrey and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Aguilar works at Eastside Family Care Center in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.