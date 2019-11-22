Overview of Dr. Oscar Alonso, MD

Dr. Oscar Alonso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Alonso works at Oscar L. Alonso M.D. in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.