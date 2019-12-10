Dr. Oscar Anton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Anton, MD
Overview of Dr. Oscar Anton, MD
Dr. Oscar Anton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Anton works at
Dr. Anton's Office Locations
Lundholm Surgical Group Ltd1340 Charles St Ste 100, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Anton. He explains things and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Oscar Anton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton.
