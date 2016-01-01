Overview of Dr. Oscar Blanco-Franco, MD

Dr. Oscar Blanco-Franco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Blanco-Franco works at Mount Sinai, Jackson Heights in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.