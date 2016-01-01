Dr. Oscar Blanco-Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco-Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Blanco-Franco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Diabetes At Mount Sinai Doctors Jackson Heights3722 82nd St # 2FLOOR, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
