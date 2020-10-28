See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Oscar Bravo Campa, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Oscar Bravo Campa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.

Dr. Bravo Campa works at Miami Beach Medical Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Beach Medical Group
    9611 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 534-2634

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Oscar Bravo Campa, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427093368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Bravo Campa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo Campa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bravo Campa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bravo Campa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bravo Campa works at Miami Beach Medical Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bravo Campa’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo Campa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo Campa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravo Campa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravo Campa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.