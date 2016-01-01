Overview of Dr. Oscar Cruz, MD

Dr. Oscar Cruz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.