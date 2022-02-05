Overview of Dr. Oscar Currie, MD

Dr. Oscar Currie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Currie works at Beaumont Bone & Joint Institute in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.