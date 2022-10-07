Overview of Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD

Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Dominguez works at Miami Medical Center in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

