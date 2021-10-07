Overview

Dr. Oscar Ellison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Ellison works at Atlantic Medical Associates Ltd in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.