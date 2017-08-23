Overview

Dr. Oscar Espinosa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with Episcopal Hospital



Dr. Espinosa works at Lakewood Ranch Fam Prac Walk In in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.