Overview of Dr. Oscar Farronay, MD

Dr. Oscar Farronay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Farronay works at South Florida Neurological Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.