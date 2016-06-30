Overview of Dr. Oscar Galvis, MD

Dr. Oscar Galvis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Galvis works at Union OBGYN in Elkton, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.