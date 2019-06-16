Dr. Garfein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oscar Garfein, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Garfein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
David Sternman MD PC30 W 60th St Apt An, New York, NY 10023 Directions (917) 584-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garfein is our cardiologist and our family doctor. With broad experience and an exceptional memory he takes the time necessary to understand everything physical, mental and emotional about me and my wife that might affect our health. He stays current with the cardiology literature but also with that on many other health issues. He is very accessible by phone and email and he has a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Oscar Garfein, MD
- Cardiology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1144226622
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfein.
