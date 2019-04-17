Overview of Dr. Oscar Grandas, MD

Dr. Oscar Grandas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Russell County Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Grandas works at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.