Dr. Oscar Jenkins Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Jenkins Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.
Locations
-
1
Asheville Cardiology Associates-sylva5 VANDERBILT PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-6001
-
2
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital125 Hospital Dr, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 Directions (828) 281-6127
-
3
Highlands-cashiers Hospital190 Hospital Dr, Highlands, NC 28741 Directions (828) 274-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Mission Hosp Ortho/Trma Svcs509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 274-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Mission Hospital Mcdowell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oscar Jenkins Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598761603
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jenkins Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, First Degree Heart Block and Sinus Bradycardia, and more.
Dr. Jenkins Jr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
