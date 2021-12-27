See All Pediatricians in Lancaster, CA
Overview of Dr. Oscar Larrazolo, MD

Dr. Oscar Larrazolo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lancaster, CA. 

Dr. Larrazolo works at Fariborz David Satey MD Inc in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larrazolo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fariborz David Satey MD Inc
    1707 W AVENUE J, Lancaster, CA 93534 (661) 949-5929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dr. Oscar by far is probably one of the best pediatricians in the AV. We have been seeing him since my first was a newborn in the hospital. Although the annual exams require a few months advance for scheduling, I am still able to get in to see him on an urgent basis as long as I call when the nurses/receptionists tell me to call. Dr. Oscar is very calming and soothing, takes his time with each patient to ask how they are in school, what activities their in, etc and actually LISTENS!! As a parent, I've asked a million and one questions and I feel that he's not giving me a text book answer, rather an educated and well thought out and thorough answer.
    About Dr. Oscar Larrazolo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1548561558
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
